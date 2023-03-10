The most oversubscribed schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have been revealed as new data shows the number of applications that each secondary school received – and how many places were offered.

On March 1, 2023, parents and children who are currently in year 6 found out if they had managed to get into their preferred secondary school with many delighted but some left disappointed.

Across the Portsmouth schools, there were a total of 2,149 applications made to the ten schools in the city. Of that number, 87.2 percent of children received their first choice, and 97.3 percent were able to get a place at one of their three school choices.

Hampshire County Council has also released the secondary school admissions in the Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville, Fareham and Hayling area which has revealed how many people applied to the schools, how many got into these schools and how many had resourced provision places.

Here are the amount of applications made to each school, based on the equal preference system, and how many students got a place. The figures do not include applications to private schools.

Admiral Lord Nelson School, Portsmouth 576 applications were made to get into Admiral Lord Nelson School. 298 were considered and 255 were offered a place.

Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth 248 applications were made to get into Ark Charter Academy School. 148 were considered and 148 were offered a place.

Castle View Academy, Portsmouth 183 applications were made to get into Castle View Academy. 150 were considered and 150 were offered a place.