The event came about following the Trust’s mission to transform life chances and provide a child-first approach and there were discussions about bringing its schools together to build a stronger pupil voice.

Kelly Denton, a member of the senior management team at the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, said: ‘It was fantastic to see schools from across all of our hubs which span the south west and south east England, come together to discuss matters that are really important to them.

Students from schools part of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust have engaged in their first large-scale pupil voice event.

‘Our schools have a strong pupil voice and this virtual meeting provided an exciting opportunity to discuss topics beyond the boundaries of Trust. The children understand there is something quite special when they speak up and have their voices heard in a large-scale context, so it was brilliant to see everyone enjoying this.’

