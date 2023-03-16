A number of Year 6 pupils with SEND are still waiting to find out which secondary school they have been allocated.

The deadline in which the SEND team allocate spaces at schools was February 15, but this year there have been delays, which has resulted in a number of parents concerned about their children’s education.

Stock school image, photo from Ben Birchall Press Association

In a statement on the Portsmouth SEND local offer, Liz Robinson, head of inclusion, said that the team have only partially achieved the allocation process which is why some parents have not received any information.

Those who have not heard anything concerning their child’s place will be notified of their school admission offer by the Easter holidays at the latest.

The statement said: ‘We are very sorry for the delay which has largely been caused by staffing vacancies in the SEN team, and we know other local authorities are in a similar position.

‘Going forward, we are actively trying to recruit to the SEN team. We are covering with a number of staff vacancies and it will make a big difference when we are staffed again.’

Mike Stoneman, deputy director of children's services and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Unfortunately there has been a slight delay in informing parents/carers of Year 6 pupils who have Special Educational Needs (SEN) and an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) of their secondary school placement for September. This is due to both an increase in demand and staff shortages in the SEN team, which is a challenge affecting other local authorities too.

