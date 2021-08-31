This is when schools go back in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

Here is when schools go back. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire/PA Images

Students across the Portsmouth area will be returning to the classroom in the coming days.

Here is when schools will go back in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

This is all you need to know:

Portsmouth

Schools in Portsmouth are slated to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Gosport

Schools are also set to return in Gosport on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Havant

Schools in Havant are scheduled to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Fareham

Schools in Fareham are also slated to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Waterlooville

Waterlooville schools are also scheduled to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

