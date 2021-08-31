This is when schools go back in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

A new school year is about to begin.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:04 pm
Here is when schools go back. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire/PA Images

Students across the Portsmouth area will be returning to the classroom in the coming days.

If you are still in need of school uniforms, here is our guide to the cheapest places to get them

Read More

Read More
Schools take different approaches as Covid-19 guidelines relaxed for autumn term

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This is when schools will break-up for summer. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Here is when schools will go back in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

This is all you need to know:

Portsmouth

Schools in Portsmouth are slated to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Gosport

Schools are also set to return in Gosport on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Havant

Schools in Havant are scheduled to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Fareham

Schools in Fareham are also slated to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

Waterlooville

Waterlooville schools are also scheduled to return on Thursday, September 2.

Make sure to check with your child’s school in case there are any Inset Days.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

PortsmouthWaterloovilleGosportFareham