Thousands celebrate a record-breaking summer of reading in Portsmouth

More than 3,000 Portsmouth residents have marked the end of a record-breaking summer of literacy, at a fun-filled event held at Southsea Castle.

The celebration, hosted by Portsmouth City Council’s Library and Archive Service, was the culmination of this year's successful Summer Reading Challenge – part of the wider In Our Words year-long citywide storytelling and literacy initiative, led by Portsmouth Creates.

Now in its 25th year, the initiative involved more than 10 libraries across Portsmouth – including a mobile library and literacy-themed tuk-tuk – and aimed to inspire a lifelong love of reading among children aged four to 11, encouraging families to explore stories together and build confidence through books.

1,700 children who completed the Challenge attended the free event, each receiving a well-earned medal for successfully reading six books over the summer holidays. With a schedule packed full of family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, bounce skating, and face painting, children even got the chance to meet iconic characters – including children’s picture book favourite Supertato.

Children receiving their medals

Guests on the day could also pick up a free book from the Council’s Mobile Library and explore Southsea Castle, while any child wearing a medal was also given free entry to The D-Day Story museum, which celebrated Portsmouth’s rich history and offered a chance for families to continue learning together beyond the event.

Oli Bradley, Headteacher at Bramble Infant School: "We are so proud of all our children who took part in the Summer Reading Challenge, this year and previously.

“It's a great strategy to promote a love of reading and compliments all the reading practise they get in school. We always encourage the children to take part during the summer break as it is fun, engaging and supports the development of lifelong literacy skills."

Gemma Nichols, CEO of Portsmouth Creates said: “Portsmouth should be proud of how it has come together to celebrate reading in all its forms. Seeing so many families take part in the Reading Challenge is a real testament to what can be achieved when a community works together to inspire a love of books and storytelling.

Supertato was a welcome addition to the fun

“The city is rich in literary history, and the energy and excitement from this wonderful event will carry us beautifully into the next chapters of the In Our Words campaign, as we continue to champion creativity, literacy and community connection.”

For more information please visit: www.portsmouthcreates.co.uk.