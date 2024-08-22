Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was jubilant scenes at The Portsmouth Academy after delighted pupils received their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 22).

A group of friends are happy with the outcome of their hard work at The Portsmouth Academy | Samuel Poole

The Academy, in St Mary’s Road, Fratton, said it was proud of its students’ achievements following two years of hard work and saw notable successes in Biology, Physics, Statistics, Dance and Drama. School leaders said they were also very pleased with the continued improvements in English and Media.

Students are now excited to progress onto their next steps having secured places at their chosen colleges and sixth forms in the region. The Portsmouth Academy said it was proud of all its students and there were some remarkable individual performances, including:

Flynn Taylor-Stephens and Aldina Gashi who both achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7

Daisy Lee who achieved four grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s

Ayman Ismael who achieved five grade 8s, two grade 7s, two 6s and a 5

Lola Binns who achieved Level 2 Distinction in Dance

Kayleigh Greenfield who achieved a Level 2 Distinction in Drama

Ruby-Lou D’Arcy who achieved a Level 2 Distinction in Music

Sarah Gomez, PE Lead at The Portsmouth Academy, congratulates a pupil for their achievement | Samuel Poole

Naia Jallow, who received two grade 9s, four grade 8s, three grade 7s and a 4, is off to the City of Portsmouth College to study biology and chemistry with the aspiration to go to university.

She said: “I feel so much relief now that I have my results and I'm really happy because I worked really hard to achieve them. I revised so much and stayed up late studying all the time. I felt so anxious and nervous about today, but all that hard work has paid off and I’m really proud about that. I’d encourage everyone younger than me to revise for their exams, but don’t put so much pressure on yourself because you will burn out. As much as your results are important, you need to ensure you enjoy the time you are studying.”

Danyar Ahmed, who was the Head Boy at The Portsmouth Academy, collecting his results | Samuel Poole

Chelcey Jallow, who was with her daughter Naia while collecting her results, said: “I am so proud of Naia. I was proud of her before we picked up the results because of how hard she has been working towards this moment. This is just her reward for working so hard. I’ve never felt so proud, I don’t even know how to put it.

“The school have been so supportive of Naia and she has had great working relationships with her teacher. They have always been happy to have a good chat with me about Naia’s progress, and have given her hints and tips about where she can improve with critical but positive feedback. I think The Portsmouth Academy have been great.”

Michelle Smith, executive principal at The Portsmouth Academy, said: “Today’s GCSE results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, staff, and the entire Portsmouth Academy community. Our values of Aspire, Achieve, and Respect have shone through in the accomplishments of our students. Each result reflects their determination to reach their full potential, the relentless support of our staff, and the encouragement from families.

“I am proud of our students' achievements and confident that they are well-prepared for their future. Thank you to the staff for their unwavering support."