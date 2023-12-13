The University of Portsmouth has today agreed to work in partnership with King’s College London to deliver a medical degree.

The King’s College four-year Graduate Entry Medical programme usually accepts 23 students each year but this will be expanded to enrol a further 54 students in Autumn 2024 based at a new King’s branch campus in the University of Portsmouth Medical School.

Professor Sherria Hoskins, provost and sponsor of the project at the University of Portsmouth, said: “This new medical school is a collective effort with both our longstanding partners King’s in dentistry and with all of our region’s health care bodies working at the sharp end of improving and safeguarding the health of people in our region.

University of Portsmouth and King's College London have formed a partnership to offer a medical degree. Pictured: Vice-Chancellor and President of King’s College London, Professor Shitij Kapur and Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth.

“At the University, we have a history of opening doors to students who might not have otherwise considered it and the new medical school embraces the same ambition. This new partnership isn’t about just education; it’s a commitment to work together on research to inform medicine and healthcare regionally and globally.”

The course will focus on integrated medical science with clinical teaching, and on learning in close contact with patients.

It will build on the successful partnership between both universities in the delivery of King’s undergraduate dental education.

Students will have the opportunity to learn in academic and clinical settings including at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust’s Queen Alexandra Hospital, who will be the lead clinical partner for the new medical school, and with Southern, Solent and IoW NHS Trusts, the region’s GPs and all other regional healthcare bodies and partners.