Delighted and relieved students hugged and fist bumped as they collected their certificates from the college.

UTC Portsmouth reported that 45 per cent of all A-level grades hit the top marks, or Distinction*-Distinction for diploma students.

Staff at the college are pleased with the ‘strong results’, saying the average set of grades for each student continues the college’s trend of students achieving top grades.

Students with their certificates

A total of 41 per cent of students achieved AAB marks or higher, or the equivalent for Diploma students.

Some subjects had 100 per cent pass rates, including A-level further maths, which had the highest number of A*s in any subject with 64 per cent of students taking the course achieving that grade.

James Doherty, principal of UTC Portsmouth, said: ‘Well done to all our students who should be very proud of such a strong set of results, considering how much they have been impacted by the difficult situation over the past 18 months.

UTC Portsmouth students celebrate their grades

‘These are an extremely robust set of results that have been well earned by these young people through a thorough assessment process.

‘We know that these grades are a true reflection of the hard work they have put in and the dedication to their studies both in college and through remote learning.’

Students undertaking the extended certificate in engineering alongside two or three A-levels had the highest percentage of A* or A grade equivalents awarded in any subject area.

University is the most popular option for students looking to their future, with around 55 per cent of the year group choosing that route.

Around 43 per cent have decided upon a Russell Group university as their first choice.

Many students have secured offers of higher and degree apprenticeships, including with UTC’s employer partners BAE Systems, DSTL and Eaton Aerospace.

James added: ‘I am delighted to see such a fantastic array of destinations they will be going on to next and wish them all the best for their exciting futures in STEM.’

