One of the most diverse schools in the city has celebrated culture with a week of vibrant events.

Ark Charter, in Southsea, is home to 66 different cultures and in a bid to celebrate, the school has organised a range of wonderful events for its third culture week.

Ark Charter Academy has held a special Culture Week to celebrate the diversity and rich cultural heritage within the school. | Ark Charter Academy

Designed by four year 9 students - Davina Adjei, Ariella Adim-Okozi, Amatullah Jamilu Wada and Daniella Oshevire - the week has united everyone at the school through culturally enriched activities.

Davina said: “Everyone’s together, we are one community – Charter.

“Culture Day is the perfect time for everyone to unite, and it fights against racism, discrimination and bullying.”

Students enjoyed culture-centred lessons, art workshops, drumming circles and dance sessions all celebrating the indigenous artistic cultures of a range of countries and traditions.

The week also hosted a non-uniform day, where students dressed in clothes reflecting and celebrating their cultural heritage.

Amatullah added: “I know a lot of people are insecure about their culture. They don’t want to feel different; they want to be the same as other people.

“So, seeing everyone come in with their culture clothes makes them feel like oh, I'm not really that different, everyone has a different culture.”

Pupils also benefitted from a series of performances from Ark Charter’s poetry collective and the Ark Charter dance troupe, as well as professional artists from local dance company Funk Format, poets 432 Nomads and members of the Spit Game.

Ariella said: “Everyone looked beautiful in their different cultural wear, and the fashion show really showcased the diversity within our school.”

Daniella said: “There’s a sense of pride in everyone’s heritage, especially as we are one of the most diverse schools in Portsmouth with 66 different cultures. Differences are what make us so unique and beautiful.”