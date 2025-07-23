The public are invited to explore a Falklands War vessel which was wrapped in pride colours to mark the end of the armed forces “gay ban”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landing Craft F8 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be open to residents and tourists. Pontoon Open Weekend between July 26 and 27 will see a host of operational historic ships unveiled to visitors.

One of the most prominent of these is the Falklands War ship, which was painted in LGBTQ+ colours to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the “gay ban” being lifted in the military. The charity Fighting With Pride has been supporting veterans impacted by the measures, with many being dishonourably discharged due to their sexuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falklands War Landing Craft F8 wrapped in Pride colours at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. | Contributed

Others were criminalised, investigated, and had their medals taken off them. Until January 2000, they were effectively blocked from serving our country in the armed forces. Former Sub-Lieutenant Roly Woods, who served on HMS Leeds Castle during The Falklands War in 1982, previously said: “At one stage during my Naval career, I was challenged by my Commanding Officer, who heard rumours that I had been seen by officers with a man.

“I was called up to his office, sat down, and plainly asked – ‘are you gay?’ Right there and then I had to decide, ‘do I throw everything away, or do I lie?’ I really didn’t want to lie to someone I respected so much but in that split second, I chose to lie and tell him I’d just been supporting a friend who was going through a difficult time, which is why I’d been seen with this man, who was actually my partner.

“My Captain accepted it, and I got away with it, but it was an extremely difficult situation to deal with both professionally and personally, and I wrestled with it for many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To spread awareness about the troubles that faced LGBTQ+ veterans, and Landing Craft F8’s role in the 1982 conflict, family boat rides are being organised over the weekend. Trips lasting 20 minutes around the harbour will be organised, where guests can learn more about the dockyard and Portsmouth’s military history.

HSL 102 and the MGB 81 are also available for hour long voyages. All three vessels are also available to charter for summer holiday experiences. Further details can be found on the Portsmouth Historic Quarter website. Boat trip tickets cost £10 each or £30 for a group of four. Tickets for HSL 102 are £100 per person - MGB 81 being £130. Bookings can be made in advance by emailing [email protected] or by calling 023 9289 3331.