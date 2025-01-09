Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Gosport is implementing improvements following a ‘period of instability’, an Ofsted report has found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haselworth Primary School, located in Stone Lane, Gosport, had an Ofsted inspection on November 19 and 20, 2024. The inspection, which was published on December 18, found that the school has ‘high ambition’ for the students and a number of improvements are being implemented to ensure pupils perform well.

Haselworth County Primary School

The Ofsted outlined that the school’s quality of education and leadership both require improvement but the early years provision and personal development are good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The school has high ambition for all pupils and has prioritised making improvements to the quality of education pupils receive.

“Some of this work, including curriculum improvement, has only recently been introduced. This means pupils do not achieve as well as they should in all subjects.

“This small school has experienced periods of instability in terms of its leadership and staffing. This has affected the capacity of the school to bring about improvement. As a result, pupils’ academic achievements are variable and particularly low in mathematics and writing.”

The Ofsted said that children in early years benefit from routine and there is a strong emphasis on developing ‘language and communication skills’. The school has a focus on reading and this is strengthening as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children are taught how to read using a phonics-based approach and students in the younger years have an ‘increasing understanding of letter sounds and formations.’

The Ofsted said: “There have been recent improvements made to the content of the English and mathematics curriculum. However, the impact of these changes is not fully realised.

“This is because pupils have gaps and misconceptions in their learning which are not identified and addressed. Sometimes, pupils struggle with their new learning as they do not have a secure knowledge and skill base to build on.

“The school is in the process of establishing systems to review the impact of recent improvements, but this work is not complete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students behave well and the schools works hard to consider personal development. Staff organise interactions with local groups and churches to support this and there are a range of additional activities that pupils can get involved in.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture