A primary school has been described as place where children thrive and achieve ‘extremely well’ following an ungraded Ofsted inspection.

The inspection, which took place on November 19 and 20, 2024 found that the school is ‘passionate’ that all of the pupils achieve well and all children benefit from welcoming staff.

The report said: “The school takes highly effective action to support those who join part way through a school year or phase. It focuses on identifying any gaps in knowledge they might have and helps them catch up.

Cornerstone Church of England Primary School, Whiteley, has had extremely positive feedback from its latest ungraded Ofsted inspection. Pictured: Tim Clarke, headteacher of Cornerstone Church of England Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

Pupils achieve ‘extremely well’ by the end of key stage 2 and the needs of children with special educational needs are ‘sharply identified’ to ensure every student progresses. The inspection found that ‘reading is paramount’ and there is a strong emphasis on children gaining confidence with their phonics. Pupils benefit from a range of diverse and rich reading material and staff ensure that extra support is given to children who may be struggling.

The report said: “Behaviour is impeccable. In the early years, children develop the important routines and language they need to learn well. Across lessons, pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. They value the praise they receive for meeting staff’s high expectations.

“At playtime, pupils are considerate to others, and acts of kindness are frequent.”

Tim Clarke, headteacher at Cornerstone Church of England Primary School, said: "Whereas we were previously judged Good in all areas, we are delighted to share that in our 2024 Ungraded Ofsted inspection, the inspector found a wealth of evidence demonstrating significant improvements in all areas.

“Key strengths the report evidenced were 'Pupils thrive in this friendly and purposeful school. Pupils benefit from the positive learning ethos, and achieve extremely well by the end of key stage 2. Behaviour is impeccable. All pupils benefit from the friendly, close community and warm relationships with staff.'"

The inspection also outlined that the school ensures that children are prepared for life after primary school by teaching them about staying healthy, both mentally and physically. Staff also teach students about different cultures within the school which helps develop a high level of respect for one another.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.