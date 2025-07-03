The central defender hasn’t featured since injuring his knee 12 days into his time with the Blues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has pinpointed Ibane Bowat’s return date after the defender experienced discomfort during his injury comeback.

But the Blues boss is adamant there is nothing to be concerned about as the former Fulham man nears his long-awaited first-team bow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old isn’t presently training with the Blues squad having been sidelined since September 2024 after suffering patellar tendon damage to his knee.

Ibane Bowat was training separate to Pompey's group on Wednesday morning in his recovery from injury. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Regardless, Bowat will be part of the 25-man squad travelling to Slovakia on Saturday for a seven-day training camp near Bratislava.

And Mousinho expects the highly-regarded central defender to return to full training during their stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Very close’

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘Ibane is very close to being back. He’s had a couple of things with the knee, not set-backs, but just feeling a bit of pain here and there.

‘So we’ve been cautious with him because he has been out for the best part of 11 months now. We just want to make sure the patella itself is absolutely fine.

‘Wherever you come back from those long-term injuries, sometimes it’s other bits which you start to feel, as we have seen with a couple of the other lads.

Pompey returned to their Hilsea training ground for full training on Wednesday. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

‘Ibane has been involved with us for most of the pre-season work, we’re just taking the load off a bit now before bringing him back, but he is very close to full training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I suspect he will train fully when we are in Slovakia and hopefully we will see him in friendlies.’

Loan spells in Holland and Austria

Bowat has previously spent loan spells with Dutch side Den Bosch and TSV Hartberg from the Austrian Bundesliga.

He also has six international caps for Scotland Under-21s, qualifying through his maternal grandmother, although he is now aged 22 and beyond the age range.

Pompey represented the opportunity to finally play competitively in England at first-team level, having never made an appearance during his time at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after moving to the south coast in August 2024, Bowat sustained a serious knee injury while shooting in a small-sided game in training, ruling him out for the 2024-25 season.

Portsmouth boss: ‘A left-sided centre-half with a lot of pace’

Mousinho added: ‘Ibane is a player we were really excited about bringing in last year. A left-sided centre-half with a lot of pace, he’s aggressive, a very, very good athlete, and good on the ball as well.

‘One of the bonuses with Ibane is we have him on a permanent after signing him from Fulham, where he had played for their PL2 side.

‘A lot of the time they haven’t had that exposure to being out on loan, but he’s had that twice - and on the continent as well - so he’s a player with a lot of experience as well. That’s really exciting for us.

‘Ibane is still at a very, very young age and has a lot of potential.’