ASDA superstore partners up with Advance Charity to help women and children
Shoppers in Havant showed their generosity when they joined forces with leading women’s charity Advance.
Staff from the charity stationed themselves in the town’s ASDA Supercentre to collect donations of food and toiletry items.
The donations will go to Advance’s Hampshire Women’s Centre which provides support to women and their children in the local community and wider area.
The centre is one of 11 in the South and East of England and across London, run by Advance which delivers specialist support to women who have experienced domestic abuse, and more than 2700 women in contact with the criminal justice system each year nationally.
Charlotte, Service Manager at Advance’s Hampshire Centre, said: "I never cease to be amazed by how generous people are. Especially in this current climate of a cost-of-living crisis. Those who give donations are probably struggling in some way, themselves.
“A fair number of younger women made donations today, which goes to show how the world is changing and the younger generation is realising the importance of the work that charities like Advance do.”
Advance aims to help create a world where women and children can live without fear and they offer a number of services including domestic violence services, criminal justice services and young women and girls service.
Danielle Dean, Community Champion Asda Portsmouth, said: "Here at Asda, we’re proud to support the work that Advance Women's Centre does within our local and the wider community. We help by collecting much needed supplies of food and toiletries that the centre then distributes to those women in need.
"The charity does such great work, not just within our local community, but the large surrounding areas as well. Allowing collections to happen in store, means our customers can help with the rise in demand for these services. Our customers always react to the call for donations on collection days, always donating generously.
"It’s a privilege to be able to help in such a small way, meaning the charity can help as many women as possible.”