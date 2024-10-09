Trevor Sorbie | The News

A Gosport celebrity hairdresser who once had to turn down a request from the Queen has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Trevor Sorbie, 75, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer and speaking on Wednesday’s (September 9) This Morning with Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd he said has just weeks to live. He was given his diagnosis in June.

He said: “I lost a lot of blood one night and was unusually disturbed so went to hospital. They told me I had bowel cancer and I had a little panic attack.

“I looked at [wife] Carol and she looked at me, we were both speechless, didn’t know what to say. So I went and had a big gin and tonic. It then spread to his liver and he had a six and a half hour operation, he came back and he had another six and a half hour operation.

The British hairdresser was born in Scotland and moved to London when he was 11 and then split his time between London and Alverstoke. He started his hairdressing career after leaving school and worked for big names including Vidal Sassoon, Toni & Guy and John Frieda as well as a bulging celebrity client list.

Trevor Sorbie was awarded with the MBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Photo by Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty

His flagship Covent Garden salon opened in 1979 and it was a revolving door of the coolest actors and pop stars of the day, desperate to have their hair done by the stylist at the forefront of hair innovation. Toyah Wilcox, Adam Ant, Suzi and the Banshees, Grace Jones and even Dame Helen Mirren have all had the Trevor Sorbie treatment on their tresses.

he even once had to turn away the late Queen Elizabeth II because of his busy schedule.

Mr Sorbie also set up the charity mynewhair in 2006 in memory of his sister-in-law Jackie Anders who lost her hair through cancer treatment where he taught stylists have to cut wigs to make them look less artificial advice to those suffering from medical hair loss.

The hair stylist is the creator of the infamous wedge haircut, a four-time British Hairdresser of the Year winner and was appointed an MBE in 2004.

To lean more about the charity mynewhair visit its website at www.mynewhair.org/