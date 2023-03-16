Caroline Mousdale organised the race night at The Ship Inn in Langstone Harbour, marking two years since she lost her son Bradley to the disease, raising £1,950 young people with cancer. It brings the total to £40,000 which has been raised in Bradley’s name for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Held at the pub where Bradley used to work, Caroline said it was an evening in which Bradley would have enjoyed, with a lot of his friends and family there. With the help of a raffle, the event raised the impressive amount for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, Bradley was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer and was supported by the Young Lives vs Cancer charity throughout his treatment. Since Bradley died, Caroline has been devoting her time to raising money in his memory with more than £40,000 raised by hosting a variety of events and challenges.

Caroline Mousdale (right) at the event that took place in memory of Bradley who died of bowel cancer two years ago

Caroline, from Waterlooville, said: ‘Young Lives vs Cancer gave Bradley back his dignity and independence by their financial and emotional support from Kate, the charity’s social worker. She also made such a difference by supporting me emotionally and practically during Bradley’s treatment and the last two years. I don’t know how Bradley and I would have coped without Kate.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘If you have any concerns about bowel habits, have blood in your poo or abdominal pain then please seek medical advice. I feel very passionate about raising awareness of the fact that devastatingly young people like my son Bradley do get bowel cancer too.’

Liz Blunt, senior fundraising engagement manager for Hampshire at Young Lives vs Cancer said: ‘The race night and raffle in The Ship Inn in Bradley’s memory was an evening filled with love for Bradley. Special thanks to Caroline for organising the evening and her sister-in-law Georgie too for working with Caroline in creating a brilliant raffle with some amazing prizes.