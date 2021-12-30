New Year's Eve is around the corner and New Year's Resolutions are about to come into effect as many aim to join a gym in the first week of January.

If you plan on joining a gym next year, there are numerous gyms in the Portsmouth area that are sure to encourage a new healthy lifestyle for 2022.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people around the country join health clubs and gyms in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution.

Here's a list of cheap gyms in the Portsmouth area that will get you fit and healthy in no time:

Pure Gym, Landport

Pure Gym has high-quality gym equipment, free classes and flexible membership options with prices starting from £17.99 per month.

If you wish to try out the gym before you apply for a membership, Pure Gym is currently offering a free three-day pass if you use code FREEPASS.

This code is available until January 2.

Pure Gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and you do not need to sign a contract which means that you can cancel your membership at any time.

You can find Pure Gym on Arundel Street, Landport, Portsmouth, PO1 1NB.

For more information, please visit puregym.com.

24/7 Fitness, Fratton

24/7 Fitness offer a no joining fee on all memberships at their friendly and vibrant gym that boasts a range of facilities, including over 200 pieces of equipment.

There is 24/7 access along with free parking and an innovative workout class timetable to fit in with your schedule.

Day passes are priced at £5.95, with monthly memberships currently starting from £21.95.

If you would prefer to pay for a yearly membership, it is currently priced from £150 per year.

24/7 Fitness is based at The Pompey Centre, Fratton Way, Portsmouth, PO4 8SH.

For more information, please visit their website.

The Gym Group, Milton

The Gym Group have many eye-catching membership deals at their high-spec gym which is great value for money.

This no-contract, 24/7 gym currently has 50% off the first-month membership with no joining fee if you used the code FEELGOOD at the checkout.

Membership prices for The Gym start from £17.99 and there is free parking and Wi-Fi on-site.

The Gym is based on Rodney Road, Milton, Portsmouth, PO4 8SX.

To find out more information please visit thegymgroup.com

Jetts, Anchorage Park

Jetts offers 24/7 fitness in Portsmouth and is a results-based, community gym which is just a short walk away from Hilsea Station.

There is a specific cardio zone and free weights zone for all your workout needs along with personal training and small group training classes.

Membership prices start from £29.95 with a 12-month commitment and you can also enjoy a one-day free trial if you wish to try out before you commit to a membership.

Jetts gym can be found on Anchorage Road, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth PO3 5SA.

To find out more information, please visit jetts.co.uk

St Paul's Gym, Southsea

Although St Paul's is known for being the University of Portsmouth gym, it also offers public memberships.

The facilities at the university gym are about to become better when the Ravelin Sports Centre opens in 2022.

One-month memberships at St Paul's are now only £10 a month which include fitness classes and unlimited gym access.

This price will increase when the new sports centre opens due to the membership including gym, swim and fitness classes.

St Paul's Gym can be found on St Paul's Road, Southsea, PO5 4AQ.

To find out more information, please visit sport.port.ac.uk.

SEE ALSO: Jobs to apply for in Portsmouth in 2022

Anytime Fitness, Cosham

Anytime Fitness is open 24/7 and offers a supportive member community with access to over 155 clubs in the UK.

There is high-spec equipment to hand alongside a free fitness consultation with one of the Anytime Fitness personal trainers.

Membership is £24.95 a month and you can find Anytime Fitness on Portsmouth Road, Cosham, PO6 2AE.

To find out more information, please visit anytimefitness.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron