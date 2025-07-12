New figures released show that new diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have fallen in Portsmouth despite cases of chlamydia rising.

The latest figures published by the UK Health Security Agency reveal that STI diagnoses have fallen by 18 per cent from 2023 to 2024. There were 1,471 new diagnoses in 2024, down from 1,797 in 2023.

This data is below the national average and has been celebrated by the council.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing, Health and Care at Portsmouth City Council, said: "This encouraging drop in STI rates reflects the strength of our sexual health support in Portsmouth, which includes free, convenient and confidential testing and easy access to contraception."

However it is not all good news, with chlamydia rates on the rise while the late diagnosis of HIV was also found to be above the national average. 56.5 per cent of HIV diagnoses were made at the late stage from 2012-2023 which means the virus has had longer to weaken the immune system. The national average is 43.5 per cent.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (HIOWH) is continuing to improve its sexual health and HIV service, including having having sexual health professionals on the phone lines as the first point of contact. This has led to more people getting specialist advice straight away and avoiding face-to-face appointments.

Clare Scholfield, Clinical Director of Sexual Health and HIV Services at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Our goal is to create a safe and supportive environment where people can access testing, advice and make informed choices about contraception, without fear of judgment or stigma.

“Whether residents choose to access services online or in person, they can expect the same high-quality care from our dedicated clinicians."

Residents of Portsmouth are able to order free and confidential STI and HIV testing kits by post, as well as free condoms. Further information can be found on www.letstalkaboutit.nhs.uk or by calling 0300 300 2016. In-person appointments can also be booked, where required, for the sexual health and HIV clinic at St Mary’s Health Campus.

Free HIV and syphilis test kits are also available to order online from freetesting.hiv