A petition has been raised to help save a ward that provides care to elderly patients with the NHS trust confirms it is considering moving some services into the community.

Rowan Ward in Petersfield Hospital is at risk and could be affected by the national drive to provide more care in the home. There has been a public outcry by the local community with a petition started to save the ward which has already gathered 2,198 signatures.

The petition was started by Kate Craig who said: “The looming threat of closure not only jeopardizes the well-being of our elders but also the invaluable service that Rowan Ward provides to our community.

“In the current climate, where healthcare facilities are already stretched thin, the potential closure of Rowan Ward could result in overcrowding in other facilities and increased travel distances for families and friends visiting loved ones.

“This would undoubtedly put additional strain on both the elderly and their families, causing unnecessary emotional and physical stress.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is considering shifting some services provided in Petersfield Hospital into the community. | Google

The move to provide home focussed treatment has been touted as being more beneficial to patients who can recover in more familiar and comfortable surroundings. In the petition, Kate states that Rowan Ward, which has a 21 bed capacity, has been that familiar surroundings for many years.

The petition goes on to say: “We urge the local authorities and healthcare decision-makers to recognize the adverse impact this closure could have on our community’s most vulnerable members.

“The preservation of Rowan Ward is not just about maintaining a facility—it's about supporting the very fabric of our community, where each elder is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed it is currently looking at shifting some services provided at Petersfield Hospital into the community. However, no decision has been made yet with the trust confirming it will seek the views of patients, families and staff members regarding any future proposals.

A spokesperson from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “Petersfield Hospital is much valued by the local community, and we are committed to delivering NHS services from this site.

“As part of the national drive to support people earlier in their own homes, reduce waiting times and make the best use of our resources, we are considering whether shifting some services provided at Petersfield Hospital into the community could bring better health outcomes and enable us to support more people.

“No firm plans have been made and we would seek the views of patients, families and our staff around any future proposals.”

The petition to save Rowan Ward can be found at https://www.change.org/p/save-rowan-ward-in-petersfield