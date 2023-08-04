The deadly disease has continued to spread around the globe since the outbreak in early December.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China, but cases have since been reported around the world including in the UK.

Cases of coronavirus have skyrocketed in this country in recent days and there have now been more than 450 confirmed cases of the disease.

This includes 13 in Hampshire – although there have not been any cases in Portsmouth yet.

Six people in the UK have also died after being diagnosed with the disease.

Italy has seen a high number of cases of the disease and new quarantine measures have been put in place which will affect all of its citizens.

A British passenger on the cruise ship the Diamond Princess in Japan has died, it was confirmed, while a British woman in Indonesia has also died from coronavirus.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said that the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently being transferred to an infectious diseases centre for treatment.

Here's what you need to know about the disease:

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).

The current outbreak comes from a new coronavirus, not been previously identified in humans, that Chinese health officials said had spread from human to human and may be mutating. It has been linked to an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan, China.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says on its website that human coronaviruses are common throughout the world.

How many people have died?

So far there has been more than 114,000 confirmed cases of the disease worldwide with more than 4,000 deaths.

What are the symptoms?

WHO say that common symptoms of coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

The CDC advises that travellers to Wuhan, China, should avoid contact with sick people, animals (alive or dead), and animal markets.

What is the government's advice?

The Foreign Office urged all British nationals to leave China if they can.

People returning from Northern Italy or parts of South Korea are urged to self-isolate even if they don’t have any symptoms.