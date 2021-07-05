Almost 100 new Delta variant cases recorded in Portsmouth

The latest data from Public Health England showed 316 cases of the Delta variant – first identified in India – had been recorded in the city by June 30.

This was 99 more than the 217 cases recorded the week before.

Those identified in the latest week were among at least 12,892 cases of the variant recorded across the south east – the fourth-worst affected of England's nine regions.

Signs along Southsea seafront to encourage social distancing April 1, 2021

And in Havant there have now been 84 Delta cases recorded, with 64 in Gosport, 86 in Fareham and 85 in East Hampshire.

Helen Atkinson director of public health at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We know that the Delta variant spreads more easily so it's not a surprise to see cases going up. It does serve as an important reminder that the virus is still with us and that the only way to beat it is for everyone to get vaccinated.

‘We also need to keep following the guidance of hands, face, space and fresh air, as well as self-isolating and getting tested if you have symptoms to keep the infection rate as low as possible.’

People are urged to book their vaccines to fight the spread of the Delta variant. Picturerd: The Portsmouth NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hamble House based at St James Hospital opened on Monday, February 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-2020)

Across the UK, 50,824 more cases of the Delta variant were recorded in the last week to reach a total of 161,981 – a 46 per cent increase.

But three weeks ago, a total of 42,323 cases of the variant had been identified in the UK, meaning the number has now increased almost four times.

However, although the Delta variant now accounts for around 95 per cent of new cases sequenced in the UK, the number of people being hospitalised with the infection is not rising proportionally.

Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, said: ‘The data suggests this is testament to the success of the vaccination programme so far and clearly demonstrates the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine.’

Ms Atkinson added: ‘Getting both doses of the vaccine provides the best protection against Covid and all adults over 18 are now eligible to receive it. They've also reduced the gap between the two doses from 12 weeks to 8 weeks to help ensure that everyone can have maximum protection quicker.

‘It's really important to get this second dose as we are seeing some cases in those who have only received the first vaccination.’

If you booked a vaccine via the national booking system you can bring your second appointment forward by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccination or by calling 119.

And if you had it via your GP they'll contact you about your second appointment.

Of the 161,981 cases of the Delta variant recorded across the UK, 148,538 have been identified in England, 10,185 in Scotland, 1,749 in Wales and 1,509 in Northern Ireland.

