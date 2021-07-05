Flyers from an anti-vaccine group called ‘Safer to Wait’ were posted through the letterboxes of Leigh Park homes.

Natalie Arthur, who lives in Blendworth Crescent, Leigh Park, said: ‘My husband and I received some leaflets through the door from anti-vaxxers basically frightening parents not to allow their children to have the Covid vaccine.

‘My husband and I were both shocked that these leaflets were put through the post and this is allowed to happen.’

Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine.

The anti-vaccination flyers, which target parents, make bizarre and untrue claims about the safety and purpose of the vaccine.

Natalie added: ‘I am a parent myself. I feel like all parents have the right to make an informed choice whether or not their children should be vaccinated, however I feel it is wrong to be posting material through the door to scare other parents into not giving their children the vaccine.

‘It is important that parents know what information sources to trust when making a decision about their children receiving the vaccine.’

The flyers also suggest that vaccines will be forced on children without parents’ consent.

The MP for Havant is urging people in the area who have received this leaflet to ignore it.

MP Alan Mak said: ‘The vaccines used to combat coronavirus are safe, have been approved by our medicines regulator, and are protecting millions of people.

‘The AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines have only been approved for over 18s only, and I urge residents to ignore anti-vaccination leaflets.’

Natalie’s husband Michael Arthur is a scientist working in the biopharmaceutical industry.

He added: ‘Although parents should be free to make their own decisions regarding their children and the vaccine, they should be directed towards scientifically sound and researched information and not the scaremongering statements and unjustified misinformation in this leaflet.’

Emma Kay, a friend of Natalie, said she was shocked when she read the leaflet.

She said: ‘I feel these views are dangerous and target the vulnerable.’

Reliable information about the Coronavirus vaccine can be found at nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine

