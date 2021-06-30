In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Cosham South.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 24.

The figures come as Portsmouth continues to have the highest overall Covid infection rate in Hampshire - with 128 cases per 100,000.

We have pulled together the 16 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 100 cases per 100,000.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

Key Key explaining what the colours on the map.

Portchester North West Portchester North West had a Covid infection rate of 113.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 24.

Cosham South Cosham South had a Covid infection rate of 120.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 24.

North End East North End East had a Covid infection rate of 122.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 24.