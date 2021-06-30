Coronavirus in Portsmouth: Here are the 16 Portsmouth areas with the highest Covid rates as city continues to have highest infection rate in Hampshire
The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Portsmouth.
In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Cosham South.
It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 24.
COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | Portsmouth now has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire
The figures come as Portsmouth continues to have the highest overall Covid infection rate in Hampshire - with 128 cases per 100,000.
We have pulled together the 16 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 100 cases per 100,000.
Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.