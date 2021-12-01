Covid: 32 cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK and here are the exact locations - updating list
THE number of confirmed Omicron variant cases in the UK continues to rise.
The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.
In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.
From today, face masks are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.
Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.
Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am today will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.
As of 4pm on December 1, a total of 32 omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed – with 10 in Scotland and 22 in England.
Here are the locations of some of the confirmed cases:
- Barnet, London – two cases
- Brentwood, Essex – one case
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case
- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country
- Camden, London – two case
- Wandsworth, London – one case
- Lanarkshire, Scotland – five cases
- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – four cases
- Haringey, London – one case
- North Norfolk – one case
- Sutton – one case
- East Midlands
- East of England
- London
- the South East
- North West
Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.
Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA chief executive, said: ‘It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days, as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.
‘That’s why it’s critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.’