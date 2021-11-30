Covid: Exact number of Omicron variant cases that have been confirmed in England and the UK so far - updating list
THE Omicron variant has been confirmed in the UK.
The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.
In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.
From today, face masks are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.
Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.
Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am today will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.
As of 2pm on November 30, a total of 14 omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed – with nine in Scotland and six in England.
Here are the locations of some of the confirmed cases:
- Brentwood, Essex – one case
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case
- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country
- Camden, London – one case
- Wandsworth, London – one case
- Lanarkshire, Scotland – five cases
- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – four cases
Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.