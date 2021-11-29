The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.

In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.

From November 30, face masks will also be mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he attends a media briefing on the latest Covid-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room, central London on November 27, 2021. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.

Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am on November 30 will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.

As of noon on November 29, a total of nine omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed.

Here are the locations:

- Brentwood, Essex – one case

- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case

- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country

- Lanarkshire, Scotland – four cases

- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – two cases

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.

