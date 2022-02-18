According to the latest government data, as of February 16, 161,995 people – or 80.1 per cent of those eligible – aged 12 and over in Portsmouth have had their first dose.

And 150,669 (74.5 per cent) have had a second and 114,136 (56.5 per cent) have had a third.

Of these 61 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds and almost 70 per cent of 16 to 17-year-olds have received their first vaccination.

To encourage residents – and in particular younger people – Portsmouth City Council and the NHS is offering a range of new walk-in Covid vaccine clinics across the city, including community centres, libraries, places of worship and shopping centres.

Council leader, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘We are working very hard alongside our local NHS partners to ensure there are plenty of opportunities for everyone eligible to get vaccinated. With pop-up clinics running across the city, it has become easier than ever to access the vaccine - whether for a first, second or booster dose.

‘It's fantastic to hear that over 80 per cent of our residents have now had their first vaccine. Anyone eligible is encouraged to come forward if they haven't already - it is never too late for your first dose.’

Angela Anderson, the clinical director for the Solent vaccination programme, added: ‘It is great news that more and more Portsmouth residents have now had the vaccine.

‘We continue to offer pop-up clinics across our communities to give people even more opportunities to access the jab.

‘If you are still unsure about whether to have the vaccine we welcome people to come have a chat with our friendly team of clinicians at one of our clinics to support you in making an informed choice.’

However, vaccine rates in Portsmouth are lower than in neighbouring areas.

In Fareham 91.4 per cent of eligible people have had at least one jab, 87.6 per cent have had two and 75 per cent have had a booster.

And in Havant 88.7 per cent had one, 83.9 per cent had two and 70 per cent had a booster.

The rates in Gosport are 88.4 per cent for one, 83.5 per cent for two and 69 per cent for a booster.

While in East Hampshire 91.2 have had one, 86.8 per cent had two and 74.6 per cent had a booster.

These rates are all above the average for England with 80 per cent having had one, 74.8 per cent having two and 57.9 per cent having had the booster.

Upcoming local pop-up clinics will take place on:

February 19 – 25, 10am - 6pm (4pm on Sunday) at Cascades Shopping Centre, opposite T.K. Maxx.

February 21, 4pm - 9pm at Somers Town Central Community Hub.

February 22, 10am - 4pm at Beddow Library.

February 23, 1pm - 8pm at St. John's Cathedral.

February 24, 10am - 4pm at North End Library.

February 25, 10am - 4pm at Portsea Library.

February 28, 10am - 4pm at Carnegie Library.

March 3, 12pm - 6pm at Cosham Fire Station.

March 5, 11am - 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre.

March 7, 12pm - 6pm at Charles Dickens Activity Centre.

March 11, 12pm - 6pm at Landport Community Centre.

March 19, 11am - 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre.

Children aged 12 -15 can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12. They will need to attend a pop-up clinic or vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent.

Vaccinations are also available at walk-in clinics provided by GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and pharmacies. People are also able to book an appointment through the national booking system.

For an up-to-date list of pop-up clinic dates and times, visit portsmouth.gov.uk/covidvaccine and check back regularly as new dates are added regularly and timings may change.

