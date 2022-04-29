As of May 1 the extra slots for Covid-19 jabs, provided by Solent NHS Trust, are open to for children aged between five and 11 – accompanied by their families.

Special clinics held at St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth, Oakley Road in Southampton and Riverside on the Isle of Wight will run every Sunday of the month to ensure as many take up the offer as possible.

The Portsmouth NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hamble House based at St James Hospital opened on Monday, February 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-1991)

Since April 4 – when vaccinations opened up to the age group – more than 6,000 children in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have already been jabbed.

Angela Anderson, clinical director for the vaccination programme, said: ‘Our five to 11 vaccination clinics have been very successful – our dedicated teams have created a child-friendly atmosphere to ensure that children are as comfortable as possible when receiving their vaccine.

‘We have adapted our service model to provide longer slots, specialist training and adaptations to the environment. We’ve run competitions, had visits from our therapy dog as well as providing games and toys for children to play with, and we’ve had very positive feedback from parents and children.

‘As a parent or guardian, the decision to get your child aged five to 11 vaccinated is yours. As well as protecting your child against serious Covid infection, by getting vaccinated, it can also reduce the risk of passing on the infection to others.’

Pictured: People queuing to get their booster jab at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Jame s Hospital, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The clinics at both St James’ Hospital and Oakley Road will also be able to offer family slots enabling parents and their children to get vaccinated at the same time.

Clinical lead for the programme, Dr Matt Nisbet, added: ‘The vaccine is still our best protection against Covid-19. It is safe and I would encourage anyone eligible to get their jab. We know children in this age group are least affected by the virus, however getting the vaccine isn’t just about protecting them, but also their friends, teachers, classmates and family members who might be susceptible to the virus.

‘Our staff are happy to talk to any parent or child who is unsure and wants to learn more before deciding.’

Grab a jab

According to the latest government figures, as of April 27, 163,382 people in Portsmouth – or 80 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one Covid vaccine.

In Gosport 65,226 people, or 88.2 per cent had theirs. Whereas in Fareham 96,510 people, or 91.2 per cent had theirs.

And in Havant 100,268 people, or 88.5 per cent had theirs.

Slots must be booked via the national booking system at nhs.uk.