May Day bank holiday is set to take place on Monday, May 2 this year.

Pharmacies all over the country will be operating different opening hours as a majority of people enjoy the three-day weekend.

There will only be one bank holiday in May this year as the UK is set to have a four-day weekend in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lalys Pharmacy on Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth.

It is important to note down when your local pharmacy is open on May Day in case you need to pick up your prescription.

We have put together a list of the May Day opening hours for all the major pharmacies in Portsmouth and Hampshire.Here is everything you need to know:

What are the pharmacy opening times in Portsmouth and Hampshire?

A majority of pharmacies will be open at their usual times on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

Opening hours for each pharmacy will vary on May 2 so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.

You are advised to contact the pharmacy before attending to ensure they are open and have the medication you require.

You can also visit the NHS website to find a pharmacy near you.

The details are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.

Portsmouth

Asda02392 841810

Asda Pharmacy, in The Bridge Shopping Centre, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.

Boots, Commercial Road

023 92825248

Boots Pharmacy, on Commercial Road, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.

Boots, Gunwharf Quays

023 92750223Boots Pharmacy, in Gunwharf Quays, will be closed on May Day.

Lalys Pharmacy023 9229 7293

Lalys Pharmacy, on Guildhall Walk, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.

Morrisons Pharmacy

02392 664176Morrisons Pharmacy, on Anchorage Road, will be open from 10am to 5pm on May 2.

Tesco Pharmacy0345 6779561

Tesco Pharmacy, on Clement Atlee Way, will be open from 9am to 1pm on May 2.Drayton Prime Pharmacy, Drayton023 92210221

Drayton Prime Pharmacy, on Havant Road, will be closed on May 2.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Farlington02392 303004Lloyds Pharmacy, on Fitzherbert Road, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.

Havant

Boots Pharmacy023 92483166Boots Pharmacy, on West Street, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.Davies Pharmacy02392 483146Davies Pharmacy will be closed on May 2.Tesco Pharmacy0345 0269570Tesco Pharmacy, on Solent Road, will be open from 9am to 1pm on May 2.Asda Pharmacy, Bedhampton023 92445800Asda Pharmacy, on Purbrook Way, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.

Petersfield

Boots Pharmacy

Boots Pharmacy, on High Street, will be open from 10am to 2pm on May 2.Day Lewis Pharmacy01730 263064Day Lewis Pharmacy, on Park Road, will be closed on May 2.

Waterlooville

Asda PharmacyAsda Pharmacy, on Portland Road, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.Cowplain PharmacyCowplain Pharmacy, on London Road, will be closed on May 2.

Fareham

Asda Pharmacy

01329 241890Asda Pharmacy, on Speedfields Park, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.Boots PharmacyBoots Pharmacy, in Fareham Shopping Centre, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.

Fareham Pharmacy01329 282879Fareham Pharmacy, on Highlands Road, will be closed on May 2.

Lloyds Pharmacy01329 823935Lloyds Pharmacy, on Wallington Way, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.

Superdrug Pharmacy01329 280924Superdrug Pharmacy, on Thackeray Square, will be closed on May 2.

Tesco Pharmacy0345 6719437Tesco Pharmacy, on Quay Street, will be open from 9am to 1pm on May 2.

Horndean

Morrisons Pharmacy

Morrisons Pharmacy, on Lakesmere Road, will open from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 5pm on May 2.

Gosport

Asda Pharmacy02392 524731Asda Pharmacy, on Dock Road, will be open from 10am to 4pm on May 2.Gosport Community Pharmacy02392 520285Gosport Community Pharmacy, on Jacana Road, will be open from 8am to 10pm on May 2.Jaffer's Pharmacy023 92529766Jaffer's Pharmacy, on Grange Road, will be closed on May 2.

Morrisons Pharmacy023 92583072

Morrisons Pharmacy, on Walpole Road, will be open from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 5pm on May 2.

Locks Heath

H J Everett01489 581172

H J Everett, in Locks Heath District Centre, will be open from 10am to 2pm on May 2.

Whiteley

Boots Pharmacy