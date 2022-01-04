Solent NHS Trust-run sites at St James' Hospital in Portsmouth, Oakley Road in Southampton and the Riverside Centre on the Isle of Wight are now all open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week to patients in need of their jabs.

For the first time they can offer first and second (after 12 weeks of first dose) vaccinations for young people aged 12 to 15, as well as 16 and 17-year-olds.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: GV of the Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Jame s Hospital, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

They can also provide first and second (after eight weeks of first dose) vaccinations for people aged 18 and over and booster vaccinations to people over the age of 18 (three months after second vaccination).

Angela Anderson, Solent NHS Trust's clinical director of Covid-19 vaccinations, said: ‘Anyone who gets Covid-19 can become seriously ill or have long-term effects. The Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.

‘We are opening up even more opportunities for people to get vaccinated. If you haven't yet had your first, second or booster Covid-19 jab please do take up the offer sooner rather than later.’

People aged 12-15 will need to attend a vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent. Children can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12.

Any 12 to 15-year-old who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is not at high risk from Covid-19 must wait 12 weeks before they can have a vaccine. This starts from the date of their positive PCR test.

SEE ALSO: People warned not to share pictures of lateral flow tests online

People are also able to book an appointment through the national booking system and school-age immunisation teams will also be running further clinics for second doses only across Hampshire and Isle of Wight schools from January 10.

Angela added: ‘People who would prefer to book an appointment can do so through the national booking system.

‘And, as well as the walk-in offer, we will shortly be opening up more appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds.’

Further information can be found at hampshiresouthamptonandisleofwightccg.nhs.uk/your-health/latest-information-on-covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations-for-12-to-15-year-olds.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron