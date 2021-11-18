Cosham care home Jubilee House run by Solent NHS Trust to stay open because of pressure on NHS
THE planned closure of a Cosham care and end-of-life facility has been postponed until after Easter due to 'unprecedented' demand on the NHS system.
Jubilee House had initially been due to close in 2019 with its beds relocated to Harry Sotnick House in Buckland over concerns it was 'no longer fit for purpose'.
But Solent NHS Trust said 'now is not the right time' to progress the project.
Plans drawn up by the trust in conjunction with Portsmouth City Council and the clinical commissioning group would see the unit shut and replaced by 10 'discharge to assess' beds at Harry Sotnick House and two at the Spinnaker Ward.
'The Covid-19 pandemic is not yet behind us and Portsmouth Hospitals Trust has been experiencing unprecedented non-Covid demand for several months,' Suzannah Rosenberg, the trust's chief operating officer, said. 'With winter fast approaching it is not the right time to embark on a significant change management project to implement the preferred bed reconfiguration.'
She said Jubilee House had 'served [the health service] well' and that infection control measures brought in last year had made its extended use possible.
'We will continue to provide community inpatient services from Jubilee House this winter and look to implement the new integrated community inpatient pathway post Easter 2022,' she added.