Emsworth fitness trainer takes on running challenge just months after open-heart surgery

A personal trainer from Emsworth is preparing to take on the AJ Bell Great South Run - just 10 months after undergoing life-saving open-heart surgery.

Sagar Desai, 38, was shocked to learn last May that he had been born with a congenital heart condition. He had started experiencing unusual breathlessness during workouts and runs, initially attributing it to fatigue. But when the symptoms persisted, he visited his GP, who referred him for hospital tests.

The results revealed that Sagar had a bicuspid aortic valve—an abnormality where the valve has only two flaps to regulate blood flow instead of the usual three.

“I was really shocked,” said Sagar. “I couldn’t understand how I’d gone 38 years without knowing there was an issue.”

Sagar Desai was shocked to discover he had been born with a heart defect

In January, Sagar underwent open-heart surgery to replace the faulty valve. “It was very tough,” he said. “I was nervous and anxious. It’s not like having an operation on your knee—you worry that if something goes wrong, you might not wake up.”

The surgery was successful, and after spending 14 days in hospital, Sagar continued his recovery at home before returning to work eight weeks later.

As a trainer at Places Leisure, Sagar regularly works with clients referred by GPs following major surgeries - experiences that now resonate more deeply with him.

“It has given me a new perspective,” he said. “When I’m working with someone recovering from surgery, I can relate much more to the challenges they’re facing. I can have a meaningful conversation and share my story. It’s also helped me come up with new ideas for supporting people during rehab.”

Sagar in hospital after his heart surgery

In the UK, congenital heart defects are diagnosed in at least 1 in 150 births, with many more identified later in life.

Sagar is no stranger to the Great South Run, having completed the event four times with a personal best of 1 hour and 16 minutes. But this year, he says simply taking part will be his proudest achievement.

“I know I’m not going to beat my personal best. But after everything I’ve been through, just finishing this run will give me a real sense of pride.”

Sagar will join other British Heart Foundation (BHF) runners in the 10-mile event on October 19, which is expected to attract 25,000 participants from around the world.

In 2023, the BHF was named the official charity partner of the AJ Bell Great Run Series. Now in its second year, the partnership helps fund vital research to improve the heart health of the nation.

Emma Hulland, Events Manager at the BHF, said: “It’s fantastic to see Sagar’s determination to help us fund lifesaving research. Without the dedication of our BHF runners and the commitment of people like Sagar, we wouldn’t be able to support the breakthroughs that revolutionise treatments and transform lives across the UK.”

People can donate to Sagar's fundraising online: British Heart Foundation: Sagar Desai