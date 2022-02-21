Walkers to light up the Southsea seafront for the city's first ever glow walk in aid of the Alzheimer's Society

The charity will be hosting its first ever glow walk in the city in March, with participates encouraged to dress up with glow sticks, neon and glitter to light up the seafront starting at Castle Field.

Any sponsorship money raised from the five kilometre walk will raise ‘vital’ funds for Alzheimer’s Society’s services, including its dementia connect support line, which has been used more than six million times since the star of the pandemic.

The Alzheimer's Society glow walk. Picture: Alzheimer's Society

Linda Goddard, Alzheimer’s Society area manager for Hampshire said: ‘Portsmouth Glow is a fabulous opportunity to make memories with family and friends, all while raising money and awareness for the 2,300 people estimated to be living with dementia in Portsmouth who continue to be disproportionally hit by the pandemic.

‘Nobody should have to face dementia alone without adequate support. That’s why we’re urging the people of Portsmouth to shine a light on dementia alongside your family and friends this March and help make a difference in the fight against dementia.

‘Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition.’

It will be first time a glow walk has been held in Portsmouth before although previously the Alzheimer’s Society has hosted popular memory walk events in Southsea.

The Alzheimer's Society glow walk. Picture: Alzheimer's Society

Research shows there are more than 850,000 people in the UK who have dementia. One in 14 people over the age of 65 have dementia, and the condition affects one in six people over 80.

The number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer. It is estimated that by 2025, the number of people with dementia in the UK will be more than one million.

The glow walk, which starts at 7pm on Friday, March 19, is suitable for walkers of all ages but the route and distance is subject to change so suitable footwear is recommended.

The Alzheimer's Society glow walk. Picture: Alzheimer's Society

Find out more or sign up for the event at alzheimers.org.uk/Glow.

