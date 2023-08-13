Family of Stephen Harrington - who was killed in Emsworth assualt - to hold annual charity football match in his honour
Stephen Harrington, of Rownlands Castle, was found critically wounded on some land in Marlpit Lane, Woodmancote, Emsworth, on July 23 last year. He was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital but died two days later surrounded by loved ones.
More than a year after his passing, Stephen’s family and friends are holding the sporting event in aid of Mental Health Marathon and Simon Says child bereavement support service.
Stephen’s sister Lucy Butlin said she hopes people will have a good time while remembering her brother at the event, which will take place at the Drapers Tool Community Stadium, Westleigh Park, Havant on Sunday, August 20.
The game will kick off at 7.15pm and see the “Harrington XI” – made up of Stephen’s friends and family – face off against charity team Mind over Matter FC. The winning team will get a trophy.
Stephen’s old workmate Steve Moss approached Lucy after strongly feeling the loss and suggested doing something to remember Stephen while helping others. Stephen’s colleagues set up the match together with AJ from Simon Says child bereavement support. It will be sponsored by Lucy’s fish and chip shop Paddy’s Plaice.
Lucy said: “You can take someone’s life but they’re still always going to be around and you can’t take them from everyone’s memory. Everyone always says “they’re the best” but he genuinely was. He helped my mum bring me and my sister up from a young age. He was sort of like a father figure as well as a brother figure.
“He was just always there at the end of a phone – any time, any day. He generally got on with everybody – he was just a kind-hearted person.”
The team hope to bring back the game every year in aid of alternating local charities. Money will also be raised at the event through a raffle taking place in the nearby Westleigh Pub.
Lucy added that the event will be important for Stephen’s daughter Mary-Lou, who will hopefully be able to see “just how loved her daddy was.” Tickets will be available on the door – priced at £3 for adults and free of charge for children.