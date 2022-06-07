Hartwell Lodge in Kiln Road, Fareham, has not received a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in more than half a decade.

The care home provides personal care for up to 32 people, some of whom live with dementia.

Hartwell Lodge in Kiln Road, Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

After its most recent inspection in April, it received another rating of 'requires improvement' - but the watchdog highlighted that progress had been made, especially with improved auditing.

Inspectors said: 'People were supported by kind and caring staff who respected their privacy and dignity - they took part in activities they enjoyed and were well supported at the end of their lives.

'People were happy living at Hartwell Lodge and spoke positively about the care they received. The service had a positive person-centred culture.

'The registered manager demonstrated a willingness to make improvements and during the inspection began reviewing their systems and process.'

But the care home does has significant room for further improvement, according to inspectors.

Improvements need to be made for records of where care didn't go to plan.

Further failings were also noted in the prevention of Covid-19 infection, with staff not following the guidelines that remain in place for care homes.

This included not wearing PPE until inspectors pointed it out to them.

'We were not assured that the provider was preventing visitors from catching and spreading infections,' inspectors said.

'We were not asked for proof of our negative lateral flow tests upon arrival, and although there was hand sanitiser at the entrance of the home, we were not asked to use this.

'We additionally observed a visitor and a staff member entering the home without using the sanitiser.

'Although the registered manager demonstrated an open and honest approach when care did not go to plan, records needed to improve about this.'

The CQC concluded that the service still requires improvement, and that it will meet with both the care provider and the local authority to ensure it reaches a 'good' rating at the next inspection.