After receiving hundreds of entries put forward by both colleagues and patients for this year’s Pride of Portsmouth Awards, judging panels at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) have read, judged and scored the nominations across the categories to produce a final shortlist.

The winners of each category, which includes Working Together for Patients and Volunteer of the Year will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 30.

A winner of the 2020 Pride of Portsmouth Awards for the Working Together with Compassion Award: Rachel Shergold, Senior Sister

Among the categories is The News’ supported Patients’ Choice Award for which readers were asked to nominate those who deserved special recognition.

PHU chief executive Penny Emerit said: ‘The Pride of Portsmouth Awards is a great chance for us to recognise and celebrate the great achievements of those working within our trust.

‘The last year has been a challenging one for everyone and I am so proud of the way our colleagues have responded and continued to work together to provide care and compassion for our patients.

‘We are delighted The News is supporting the Patients’ Choice Award once again and we look forward to reading just what our staff mean to the communities we serve.’

The Pride of Portsmouth Awards 2021 finalists are as follows:

Working Together for Patients

Rheumatology Team

Department of Critical Care

Karen Nutkins - lung cancer patient pathway coordinator

E3 Ward

Working Together with Compassion

Veronica Welland - healthcare support worker

Sue Metcalfe – lead nurse professional identity

Family Liaison Team

Rose Hayward - healthcare support worker

Working Together as One Team

Voluntary Services Administration managers

Respiratory Day Ward

Expanded critical care Covid team

Peritoneal dialysis nursing team

Working Together Always Improving

Finance team

OPM Matron team

Rachelle Asciak - respiratory consultant

Estates and commercial team

Education and Research Award

Jim Khan - consultant surgeon

Brandee Bergeron – practice educator

ALERT team

Rebecca Howes - clinical librarian

Non-clinical support Award

Oasis Team

Abigail Gubbey - supply chain lead

Lucy Vollentine - respiratory service manager

Mike Dales – principal analyst

Fundraiser of the Year

Gaynor Priddy - CHAT administration manager

Charity Shop volunteers

Sarah Backhouse-Fitton – midwife

Military Award

Florence MacDonald – military nurse

JHG South military nurses

LCpl Roanna Vickers – operating department practitioner

Stephanie Roberts – military practice development nurse

Apprentice of the Year

Teresa Macnally – healthcare support worker apprentice

Bethany Gerrard – healthcare assistant apprentice

Zak Hamilton – electrical engineer apprentice

Gemma Greenfield – degree nurse apprentice

Volunteer of the Year

Mervyn Bell – hospital guide volunteer

SallyAnn Sines – patient experience volunteer

Leane Stevenson – family liaison volunteer

Joy Kennard – Macmillan Hub volunteer

Inspirational Leader of the Year

Danielle White – OPM matron

Annie Campbell – senior sister

Colin Beevor – Rheumatology matron

Michelle Lobo – family liaison manager

Employee of the Year

Lisa Murray, senior research nurse

Ellie Ridley, staff nurse

Zoe Grace, midwife

Hannah Merritt, paediatric emergency department nurse

Team of the Year

AMU Cleaning Team

G1 ward

Totton Dialysis Unit

Radiotherapy physics planning and dosimetry team

Patient’s Choice

Ben Downer, advanced clinical practitioner

Paediatric diabetes team

Tracy Morgan, play specialist

Starfish nurses

