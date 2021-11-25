Finalists in the 2021 Pride of Portsmouth Awards revealed
A RANGE of dedicated NHS staff members, teams and volunteers in Portsmouth who have gone ‘above and beyond’ in their roles have received recognition for their work.
After receiving hundreds of entries put forward by both colleagues and patients for this year’s Pride of Portsmouth Awards, judging panels at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) have read, judged and scored the nominations across the categories to produce a final shortlist.
The winners of each category, which includes Working Together for Patients and Volunteer of the Year will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 30.
Among the categories is The News’ supported Patients’ Choice Award for which readers were asked to nominate those who deserved special recognition.
PHU chief executive Penny Emerit said: ‘The Pride of Portsmouth Awards is a great chance for us to recognise and celebrate the great achievements of those working within our trust.
‘The last year has been a challenging one for everyone and I am so proud of the way our colleagues have responded and continued to work together to provide care and compassion for our patients.
‘We are delighted The News is supporting the Patients’ Choice Award once again and we look forward to reading just what our staff mean to the communities we serve.’
The Pride of Portsmouth Awards 2021 finalists are as follows:
Working Together for Patients
Rheumatology Team
Department of Critical Care
Karen Nutkins - lung cancer patient pathway coordinator
E3 Ward
Working Together with Compassion
Veronica Welland - healthcare support worker
Sue Metcalfe – lead nurse professional identity
Family Liaison Team
Rose Hayward - healthcare support worker
Working Together as One Team
Voluntary Services Administration managers
Respiratory Day Ward
Expanded critical care Covid team
Peritoneal dialysis nursing team
Working Together Always Improving
Finance team
OPM Matron team
Rachelle Asciak - respiratory consultant
Estates and commercial team
Education and Research Award
Jim Khan - consultant surgeon
Brandee Bergeron – practice educator
ALERT team
Rebecca Howes - clinical librarian
Non-clinical support Award
Oasis Team
Abigail Gubbey - supply chain lead
Lucy Vollentine - respiratory service manager
Mike Dales – principal analyst
Fundraiser of the Year
Gaynor Priddy - CHAT administration manager
Charity Shop volunteers
Sarah Backhouse-Fitton – midwife
Military Award
Florence MacDonald – military nurse
JHG South military nurses
LCpl Roanna Vickers – operating department practitioner
Stephanie Roberts – military practice development nurse
Apprentice of the Year
Teresa Macnally – healthcare support worker apprentice
Bethany Gerrard – healthcare assistant apprentice
Zak Hamilton – electrical engineer apprentice
Gemma Greenfield – degree nurse apprentice
Volunteer of the Year
Mervyn Bell – hospital guide volunteer
SallyAnn Sines – patient experience volunteer
Leane Stevenson – family liaison volunteer
Joy Kennard – Macmillan Hub volunteer
Inspirational Leader of the Year
Danielle White – OPM matron
Annie Campbell – senior sister
Colin Beevor – Rheumatology matron
Michelle Lobo – family liaison manager
Employee of the Year
Lisa Murray, senior research nurse
Ellie Ridley, staff nurse
Zoe Grace, midwife
Hannah Merritt, paediatric emergency department nurse
Team of the Year
AMU Cleaning Team
G1 ward
Totton Dialysis Unit
Radiotherapy physics planning and dosimetry team
Patient’s Choice
Ben Downer, advanced clinical practitioner
Paediatric diabetes team
Tracy Morgan, play specialist
Starfish nurses