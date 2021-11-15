Gosport woman nominates 'amazing' Queen Alexandra Hospital doctor for award

Consultant Eveleigh Nicholson is among several medics who have been singled out by patients for the Patients’ Choice Award at this year’s Pride of Portsmouth Awards.

Her patient of around six years, Claire McKay, made the nomination calling Eveleigh her ‘consistent advocate.’

Eveleigh Nicholson, consultant for Diabetes and Endocrinology, Obesity and Bariatric Medicine, has been nominated for a Patients' Choice Award. Picture: PHU

Claire, 38, was just 11 when she was first diagnosed with type one diabetes and is under the care of Dr Nicholson, who specialises in diabetes and endocrinology, obesity and bariatric medicine.

The teacher said: ‘I had another doctor before for years and when she was leaving I was worried I wouldn’t get someone as good as her, but it couldn’t have been better.

‘Lorraine, my old doctor, was amazing – and Eveleigh is equally amazing.

‘Normally I see her every six months but that changed during the pandemic. She was always available at the end of an email to talk about anything I needed.

Teacher Claire McKay, from Gosport

‘She got me a flash glucose sensor to wear which has revolutionised how I monitor my diabetes.

‘She always speaks to me on the level of understanding that it is my diabetes and I can take responsibility for it. She always makes sure I understand what is happening and takes the time to explain things to me.

‘Recently I underwent bariatric surgery and she was my diabetes consultant for that and made sure I was well looked after.’

Eveleigh, from Portsmouth, said: ‘I have grown up in Portsmouth, worked as a volunteer here at Queen Alexandra Hospital when I was at school and now I work here as a medical consultant.

‘I am proud to care for the community that includes my friends and family and I am honoured to have been considered for this award.’

The Patients’ Choice Award is one of 14 categories in the Pride of Portsmouth Awards to honour Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) staff who have gone ‘above and beyond’ in their roles.

Other categories include Working Together for Patients Award, Apprentice of the Year Award, Employee of the Year and Team of the Year.

Winners will be announced at the end of this month.

