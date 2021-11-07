Erica Mottershaw, from Drayton, was among the first to be nominated for a News Patients’ Choice Award, as part of the Pride of Portsmouth Awards for her work on a paediatric endocrinology ward.

The 48-year-old said: ‘I am honoured to be nominated for the Pride of Portsmouth Awards. It is reassuring to know that the I can offer appropriate support to patients and their families during difficult times.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erica Mottershaw, from the Nurse Specialist Endocrine Team at QA Hospital. Picture: PHU

‘I am very grateful to have such a fantastic team around me that enables me to carry out my role within paediatric endocrinology. I work with amazing patients and families, and their feedback is an essential part of my development.’

Paediatric endocrinology specialises in the hormonal problems that affect children, especially in relation to growth, diabetes and metabolism.Erica was nominated by a reader of The News, who said: ‘Erica has supported my young son and myself through a series of tests, investigations and now treatment. The professionalism, care and kindness shown has made our healthcare journey so much easier.

‘I know I can ask her any question and get a clear and honest answer. Awaiting a diagnosis is a frightening time, and it’s so reassuring to have such a brilliant nurse by your side.’

It comes as the nomination deadline for the News Patients’ Choice Award has been extended for another week. Readers have until November 12 to make their nominations by clicking here.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust chief executive Penny Emerit said: ‘The Pride of Portsmouth Awards is a great chance for us to recognise and celebrate the great achievements of those working within our trust.

SEE ALSO: New midwives join QA Hospital amid staffing shortage

‘The last year has been a challenging one for everyone and I am so proud of the way our colleagues have responded and continued to work together to provide care and compassion for our patients.

‘We are delighted The News is supporting the Patients’ Choice Award once again and we look forward to reading just what our staff mean to the communities we serve.’

The Pride of Portsmouth Awards will include a total of 14 categories and the winners will be announced at the end of this month.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron