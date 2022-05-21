Nuffield Health Portsmouth employee of 30 years, Kim Harris died in April 2021 aged just 60 following a diagnosis two years prior.

During her illness she was provided ‘fantastic’ support at home by the Portsmouth community nursing support service and specialist palliative care team at Solent NHS Trust.

In her memory those that knew Kim raised £750 for the Solent NHS Charity.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Harris, 60, from Southsea, died in April 2021 of cancer

Colleagues Simone Aspinall and Tanya Smith led the fundraising by rallying round with events and collections.

Simone said: ‘It was like she ran this place; she knew everything, and everyone knew her. Everyone loved her – she was just so approachable.

‘We thought it would be such a good cause to donate to when you realise what a fantastic job these guys do, and I hope they realise how important they are. Their support enabled Kim to stay at home with her family and they looked after her so well.’

The cheque being presented to Solent NHS Trust in Kim Harris' memory

Colleagues will also join Race for Life in the coming weeks as they continue to raise more money for cancer charities.

Kim’s husband Glyn added: ‘The community team were a huge help. Her end of life team, who were present in Kim’s final days would turn up with a smile on their faces and were always punctual.

‘They supported Kim with dignity and an enormous caring and willing attitude throughout. Nothing appeared to be too much trouble for them. The team were an asset to the trust as a whole and I cannot praise them enough.

SEE ALSO: Full list of monkeypox symptoms

‘In addition to the Much Loved donations of £1,861, Tanya and Simone have worked so hard to raise this further amount – with Tanya arranging the events. Once again, a huge thank you to them both from me and my sons Owen and Evan.’

Lucy Goldsmith, a Macmillan physiotherapist for the palliative care team cared for Kim in her final months.