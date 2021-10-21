The majority of patients (71 per cent) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65 per cent in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Portsmouth and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

1. Sunnyside Medical Centre This surgery is in The Pompey Centre. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 42 per cent said it was very good and 34.7 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. Craneswater Group Practice This surgery is in Waverley Road, Southsea. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 40.4 per cent said it was very good and 35.6 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. North Harbour Medical Group This surgery is in The Cosham Health Centre, Vectis Way, Cosham. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 31.1 per cent said it was very good and 39..8 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Trafalgar Medical Group Practice This surgery is in Osborne Road, Southsea. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 28.5 per cent said it was very good and 28.4 per cent said it was fairly good.