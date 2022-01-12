The sessions will be held in community centres and fire stations across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Solent NHS Trust will be working in partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service to offer clinics at fire stations to give people a wider range of opportunities to receive their first, second or booster vaccinations.

Grab a jab

Clinics will only offer the Pfizer vaccine and teams will provide:

-First and second (after 12 weeks of the first dose) vaccinations for young people ages 12-17

-First and second (after eight weeks of the first dose) vaccinations for people aged 18 and over

-Booster vaccinations for those over the age of 18 (three months after second vaccination).

The pop-up clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The pop-up clinics will take place on:

- Wednesday, January 12, 11am - 6pm at the University of Winchester

- Thursday, January 13, 1-8pm at Cosham Fire Station

- Friday, January 14, 1-8pm at St Mary's Fire Station, Southampton

- Friday, January 14, 10am - 5pm at Freshwater Fire Station, Isle of Wight

- Saturday, January 15, 11am - 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre

- Sunday, January 16, 11am - 6pm at The Marlands shopping centre (Previous Peacocks store)

- Monday, January 17, 1-8pm at Fareham Fire Station

- Thursday, January 20, 11am - 6pm at Northam Community Centre

- Thursday, January 20, 10am - 5pm at Shanklin Fire Station, Isle of Wight

- Friday, January 21, 1-8pm at St Mary's Fire Station, Southampton

- Saturday 22 January, 10am - 5pm at East Cowes Fire Station, Isle of Wight

- Thursday 27 January, 1-8pm at Cosham Fire station

- Friday 28 January, 10am - 5pm at Cowes Fire Station, Isle of Wight

- Tuesday, February 1, 1-8pm at Waterlooville Fire Station

- Thursday, February 3, 11am - 6pm at Northam Community Centre

- Thursday, February 3, 1-8pm at Fareham fire station

- Friday, February 4, 1-8pm at St Mary's Fire Station, Southampton

- Monday, January 17, 10am - 5pm at Sandown Fire Station, Isle of Wight

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 will need to attend the pop-up clinic or vaccination centre with a parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent.

Children are able to get their first dose of the Covid vaccine from the day they turn 12.

Those between the ages of 12 and 15 and have tested positive for Covid-19 must wait two weeks before they can receive their jab.

Angela Anderson, Solent NHS Trust's clinical director of Covid-19 vaccinations, said: ‘Our dedicated teams are working really hard to ensure we can offer the vaccine to as many people across our communities as possible.

‘A big thank you to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service for continuing to support the NHS vaccination programme. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming seriously ill. We continue to increase opportunities to get vaccinated so if you need your first, second or booster jab please come to one of our pop-up clinics or walk into one of our mass vaccination centres.’

In addition to the walk-in clinics at fire stations, more than 100 firefighters and support staff have volunteered to work as vaccinators or provide administrative support to the booster programme.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: ‘It is fantastic news that there will now be even more opportunities for people to get their jab at pop-up across the area.

‘We are hugely grateful to Solent NHS Trust, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, local businesses, community centres and all of our colleagues, partners and volunteers for their continued support.‘The offer of a Covid-19 vaccine is not time-limited so anyone invited can have the jab - even if they have previously declined and changed their mind.’

Vaccination walk-in centres are also available in Hampshire via the National Booking System.

