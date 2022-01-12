These are the areas in the Portsmouth area where coronavirus cases have fallen. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Covid: 10 areas where coronavirus cases are falling in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

The latest data released by the government shows the areas where Covid cases have fallen in the Portsmouth area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:38 pm

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham South.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to January 6.

We have pulled together the X areas where coronavirus cases fell across the Portsmouth area.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Waterlooville North West

Cases fell by 2.4 per cent in Waterlooville North West in the seven days to January 6. However the case rate was still 1,464.4 per 100,000.

2. Southsea Fawcett Road

Cases fell by 3.6 per cent in Southsea Fawcett Road in the seven days to January 6. However the case rate was still 1,184.0 per 100,000.

3. Southsea Waverley Road

Cases fell by 4 per cent in Southsea Waverley Road in the seven days to January 6. However the case rate was still 1,434.6 per 100,000.

4. Alexandra Park

Cases fell by 4.5 per cent in Alexandra Park in the seven days to January 6. However the case rate was still 1,637.9 per 100,000.

