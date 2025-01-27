Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire woman who underwent surgery in order to save her sight and is now looking forward to seeing her heartthrob in action again.

Sandie Edwards, 71, of Winchester, had urgent cataract treatment at SpaMedica hospital in Southampton, meaning she will be able to see Wet Wet Wet’s Marti Pellow again without squinting. Despite having a lifelong phobia of people touching her eyes she knew the treatment was needed after she couldn't even recognise friends that were waving to her in the street.

Sandie Edwards, 71, can't wait to see her heartthrob Marti Pellow after undergoing eye surgery. | Sandie Edwards

Having worn glasses for a couple of years, she noticed that her eyesight was getting increasingly worse. However due to her phobia, she found it hard to ask for help. After being warned by her local Boots optician that she had ‘ripe’ cataracts, she urgently went to receive treatment from the NHS before it could get worse.

Sandie said: “I knew they were bad as friends would wave at me in the street and I couldn’t even recognise them. The optician said he would refer me to SpaMedica and, to be honest, I was expecting a two-year wait. However, the team called the following week and I was delighted to be offered a consultation just a few days later”.

“I expected to be really uptight, but by the time I had all my drops put in I was actually quite calm. I went into the operating room, laid down and the surgeon talked me through every step.

“Afterwards, my eye was really cloudy - like looking through a bright fog – but the nurse explained the aftercare and drops and each day it got better. After four days it wasn’t at all foggy and I was amazed by how bright and colourful the world looked”.

After Sandie’s surgery, she has now been able to do the things she loved such as spending time with her five grandchildren and her two-year-old great-grandchild. It has also enabled her to tend to her garden and decorate her house, all the while being able to see what needed to be tended too, and what the true colour of her paints were.

Sandie added: “The surgery has been life-changing for me, and everyone keeps telling me my eyes look sparkly and bright. I’ve been to three theatre shows and have not had to squint once! I can’t wait to see my heartthrob, Marti Pellow, again one day and I’m looking forward to an Elvis Presley tribute act too!

“I now have a true appreciation of how valuable your eyesight really is.”

SpaMedica Southampton Hospital Manager, Clive Shepherd-Wraight, said: “It’s wonderful to hear that Sandie is seeing clearly again after her cataract surgery and I’m so glad our team were able to put her at ease. We know the thought of having eye surgery can be daunting for many people, but lots of our patients are pleasantly surprised by how quick and painless the operation is.

“I would encourage anyone who has concerns about their vision or eye health to book an appointment with their local optometrist.”