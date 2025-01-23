Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hayling Island care home being investigated by police and social services over allegations of physical abuse has closed.

Alton House Care Home in St Leonard’s Avenue is still under investigation by police and Hampshire County Council following four alleged assaults against residents by staff on December 5 and 6.

Vulnerable people were previously safeguarded by the authority at the care home which is run by Alton Care Group, which also owns Alton Manor Care Home in Southsea.

Despite the ongoing probe, Alton House closed on December 18. “They took the decision to close themselves,” a spokesperson for the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and social care in England, said. The CQC is also investigating complaints lodged with them.

Alton Care Group previously told The News: “We are aware of the allegations which we brought to the attention of the local safeguarding team and the police.

“We cannot comment on any ongoing investigations at this time. We have worked with our local authority and NHS partners to support the placement of residents in alternative care provision and Alton House is no longer accepting admissions.”

A former member of staff at the care home has now told The News the cleanliness was “awful” with residents neglected. “They were left in the lounge with the TV never on and nothing to do,” the person said.

“The way the residents were spoken to was not very nice and was very regimented. There was mould in the bedroom and mattresses had urine and faeces stains and smelt horrible. The plastic protection was ripped so there was no infection control. Dirty pads were left around everywhere.”

The former employee, who has now complained to CQC, said on one occasion she heard a lady with dementia shouting at two male carers who then “laughed and shouted back at her”.

The worker said cupboards were not locked and hoisting equipment was not “fit for purpose” with stickers of the last inspection showing they were a year out of date. A wheel was missing on a stand aid to help residents stand from sitting positions and people were not given enough to drink, it was also claimed.

The whistleblower said the issues were reported to management but nothing happened. “I got no response. It was like no one cared. The atmosphere was awful,” the source said.

“I left because I didn’t want to be around it and it was difficult to go against the grain. I thought, ‘I don’t need this’. You have to think how you would want to be treated. The elderly people don’t have a voice. You just want people to be treated with kindness.”

Meanwhile a woman, whose elderly mother was a resident at the home, previously told The News: “The care home is under serious investigation for abusing and neglecting patients.

“There are allegations of staff hitting residents, not feeding or cleaning them, so they are sleeping in their own urine and faeces. The abuse includes physical and verbal attacks.

“Families need to be aware so they can make arrangements for their loved ones to be moved.”

A police spokesperson said “enquiries are ongoing” having previously said: “We are investigating following four reports of assault between Thursday 5 and Friday 6 December at the Alton House care home in Hayling Island.

“Police enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said last month: "We cannot provide further comment while investigations are ongoing. Hampshire County Council will follow procedures to safeguard vulnerable residents in partnership with relevant organisations as required."