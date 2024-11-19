Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A private hospital is celebrating the completion of a £6.4m refurbishment project which it says will provide faster access to care for an additional 1,700 NHS and private patients per year.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital, in Bartons Road, Havant, marked its 40th year of serving the community with completion of the project to expand theatre capacity, refurbish patient areas, and deliver a wider range of in-patient and day-care treatment options for patients.

A £6.4m refurbishment project at Spire Portsmouth Hospital has delivered a wider range of in-patient and day-care treatment options | Spire

It said its investment into new facilities will alleviate pressure on NHS waiting lists and reduce diagnosis waiting times in the local area. This project also ensures that the hospital can expand the services to support waiting times, and changing patient demands towards shorter stays in hospital.

The new facilities have increased the hospital’s overall capacity and are intended to help treat more than 1,700 additional NHS and private patients a year.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital colleagues and The Mayor of Havant celebrate the end of the refurbishment and Spire Portsmouth’s 40th anniversary | Spire

As well as expanding theatre capacity and investing in the latest operating theatre technology, the refurbishment has also delivered a new brighter, better hospital with new comfortable waiting areas and patient bedrooms. This includes the creation of ten ‘day case’ suites, and all existing patient bedrooms and ensuites being refurbished.

The hospital combined the anniversary of its 40th year with the end of the refurbishment. The Mayor of Havant - Councillor Peter Wade - joined the Spire Portsmouth’s long serving colleagues and Senior Management Team to mark the start of the next phase in the hospital’s growth.

The Mayor of Havant, his wife and Spire Portsmouth Hospital colleagues cut the ribbon, formally reopening the hospital after the refurbishment | Steve Hughes Photography

Richard Johnson, Hospital Director at Spire Portsmouth Hospital, said: “We are delighted to have completed this major investment in our hospital. We look forward to continuing to make a positive difference to people’s lives through outstanding personalised care. The mix of new and updated facilities allow us to meet evolving patient needs, offering more access to short stay procedures.

“This refurbishment will allow us to increase our capacity, ensuring that we play our part in offering private patient choice and that we can support with reducing NHS waiting lists. In our 40th year this feels particularly poignant.”