Spire Hospital's £6.4m refurbishment project will provide better care for NHS and private patients
Spire Portsmouth Hospital, in Bartons Road, Havant, marked its 40th year of serving the community with completion of the project to expand theatre capacity, refurbish patient areas, and deliver a wider range of in-patient and day-care treatment options for patients.
It said its investment into new facilities will alleviate pressure on NHS waiting lists and reduce diagnosis waiting times in the local area. This project also ensures that the hospital can expand the services to support waiting times, and changing patient demands towards shorter stays in hospital.
A new day-care facility increases the hospital’s capacity to deliver more scans and investigative treatments, while the refurbished walk-in unit will provide people with fast access to orthopaedic, ophthalmology, gynaecology and urology treatments, without the need for an anaesthetic.
The new facilities have increased the hospital’s overall capacity and are intended to help treat more than 1,700 additional NHS and private patients a year.
As well as expanding theatre capacity and investing in the latest operating theatre technology, the refurbishment has also delivered a new brighter, better hospital with new comfortable waiting areas and patient bedrooms. This includes the creation of ten ‘day case’ suites, and all existing patient bedrooms and ensuites being refurbished.
The hospital combined the anniversary of its 40th year with the end of the refurbishment. The Mayor of Havant - Councillor Peter Wade - joined the Spire Portsmouth’s long serving colleagues and Senior Management Team to mark the start of the next phase in the hospital’s growth.
Richard Johnson, Hospital Director at Spire Portsmouth Hospital, said: “We are delighted to have completed this major investment in our hospital. We look forward to continuing to make a positive difference to people’s lives through outstanding personalised care. The mix of new and updated facilities allow us to meet evolving patient needs, offering more access to short stay procedures.
“This refurbishment will allow us to increase our capacity, ensuring that we play our part in offering private patient choice and that we can support with reducing NHS waiting lists. In our 40th year this feels particularly poignant.”
