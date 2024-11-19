Three Specsavers stores team up to support Sophie's Legacy this Christmas
The stores in Farlington, Havant and Waterlooville have all sponsored the popular Sophie’s Legacy pizza nights at Queen Alexandra Hospital. The pizza nights give patients, parents and staff a treat while staying or working in hospital.
Sophie’s Legacy was established in 2022 following the death of ten-yeaold Sophie Fairall who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, a year prior.
During her time battling cancer, Sophie raised thousands of pounds for charity and days before she died, she made her mum promise to try and make a difference to the system so that other children and parents receive more support. Sophie came up with a bucket list - she wanted better play facilities in hospitals, parents to be fed, more funding and more trained health specialists.
A few months after her death her mum, Charlotte, estbalished Sophie’s Legacy to try and fulfil Sophie’s wishes.
The three Specsavers stores have worked alongside the charity for the past three years during the Christmas period to try and bring some joy into the lives of poorly children and their parents.
The stores will also be setting up collection points this festive season so that staff and customers can drop off donations of toys, snacks and new toiletries for Christmas.
Darren Wilson, retail director at the Specsavers stores in Farlington, Havant and Waterlooville, said: “Sophie’s Legacy is a really good cause, and we’re delighted to have been able to support it so far – and to be able to continue to do so.
“We’ll all be dropping some items in to show children in hospital and their parents or carers that we’ll be thinking of them this Christmas, and we’d like to encourage our customers to do so too.
“It doesn’t have to be anything big – it really is the thought that counts. We hope to collect lots of lovely things to hand over to the charity in December.”
