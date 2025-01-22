How to Support Rowans Hospice in January and February: Go Green Week and 50:50 Draw.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rowans Hospice is delighted to announce two fantastic opportunities for the community to support the Charity during January and February. Until the end of February, supporters can purchase tickets for the Rowans 50:50 Draw and take place first ‘Go Green Week’ happening from Monday, 10 February to Sunday, 16 February 2025.

The Rowans 50:50 Draw is now open. This draw is an exciting opportunity to win big whilst supporting the charity. The draw gives one lucky supporter the chance to win half of the final pot of funds raised, whilst the other half will go directly to support Rowans Hospice.

Tickets are just £5 and are only available online. The more tickets that are sold, the more the prize pot grows and the bigger the prize will be! Ticket sales will close on Friday, 28 February 2025 and the lucky winner will be drawn online on Monday, 3 March 2025.

For the full T&C’s and purchase a ticket visit the 50:50 Draw website - https://uk.givergy.com/RowansHospice5050draw/

In February, the Go Green Week is running from Monday, 10 February to Sunday, 16 February 2025 and it encourages supporters to organize green-themed events, such as bake sales, dress-down days, sponsored challenges, or fun family activities, with proceeds going directly to Rowans Hospice. The initiative is open to everyone, regardless of whether they have a personal connection to the Hospice, including businesses and schools.

Anyone wishing to take part in Go Green Week and organise their own event, can request their fundraising pack on the Rowans Hospice’s website. The pack includes blank posters and invitations to be filled out with the event details, heart shaped bunting and a collection tin. Participants can also download their own pack via the website.

During Go Green week our Fundraising Team will be visiting our Retail Shops to spread awareness about Regular Giving, do look out for them if you are visiting one of the shops listed below:

Monday, 10 February, 12:30pm - 4:30pm - EmsworthTuesday, 11 February, 9:30am - 12:30pm - Gosport EmporiumTuesday, 11 February, 9:30am - 12:30pm - PetersfieldWednesday, 12 February, 12:30pm - 4:30pm - Bishops WalthamThursday, 13 February, 12:30pm - 4:30pm - SouthseaFriday, 14 February, 12:30pm - 4:30pm - Park Gate

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, from Monday, 10 February to Sunday, 16 February, our virtual tree will be live as part of Rowans’ first-ever Go Green Week. The link for the tree will be live and available on Rowans Hospice’s social media pages and website.

For more information, visit the Rowans Hospice website - https://www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/go-green-week/