Long Covid support group established in Fareham - here is when you can attend
Community First is inviting people to attend a peer support group at its offices in West Street, Fareham, on the first Monday of each month from August 7. Symptoms of long covid includes fatigue, anxiety and depression, loss of smell or taste and insomnia, all of which limits the ability to undertake day-to-day activities.
The new service hopes to ease pressure on the NHS by enabling people to share experiences of living with a long-term health problem and receive practical and emotional support from their peers.
Tim Houghton, chief executive at Community First, said: ‘We recognise how debilitating long Covid is for many people across the county – it’s therefore vital that people can access well-being support to help them get their lives back.
‘It can be a great source of comfort to share experiences with others who are going through the same thing. It’s also validation for people whose symptoms may have been dismissed – for many, long Covid is an invisible illness.’
The group is free of charge and it is open to anyone who is experiencing long-term effects of Covid, whether they have a formal diagnosis from their GP or not. The group will meet on the first Monday of each month from midday to 2pm at 163 West Street, Fareham. Booking is not required, and refreshments will be available.