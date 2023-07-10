The new service hopes to ease pressure on the NHS by enabling people to share experiences of living with a long-term health problem and receive practical and emotional support from their peers.

Tim Houghton, chief executive at Community First, said: ‘We recognise how debilitating long Covid is for many people across the county – it’s therefore vital that people can access well-being support to help them get their lives back.

A new support group has been established to help people struggling with long Covid.

‘It can be a great source of comfort to share experiences with others who are going through the same thing. It’s also validation for people whose symptoms may have been dismissed – for many, long Covid is an invisible illness.’