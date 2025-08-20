A young woman is taking on a 25.5 mile charity challenge after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esme Smith, from Romsey, was only ten-years-old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour the size of a golf ball - a year after her uncle died from an aggressive form of the disease.

Ten years later, and Esme is getting ready to walk 25.5 miles as part of the Walk the Test Way Challenge next month to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esme Smith is taking on a 25.5 mile charity walk to raise money for Brain Tumour Research after being diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was 10. | Esme Smith

Esme’s diagnosis was discovered after she began experiencing excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent headaches, and a significant loss of appetite.

Her mum, Sally, initially suspected diabetes and took Esme to their gp, where she was given a clean bill of health, prompting her to take her 10-year-old to the opticians - but nothing of concern was found.

Still unconvinced, she sought a second opinion, which is when the optician noticed a problem with the vision in Esme’s left eye. After being referred to the eye clinic at Southampton General Hospital for further investigation, Esme was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma - a fluid-filled cyst the size of a golf ball pressing on her pituitary gland.

Esme said: “I knew something wasn’t right. I could tell my mum was really worried, especially when the doctors couldn’t find anything at first. Not being able to see properly from one eye was scary, but I’m really glad my mum kept pushing for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esme Smith is taking on a 25.5 mile charity walk to raise money for Brain Tumour Research after being diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was 10. Pictured: Esme in hospital | Esme Smith

“Looking back, I realise how much more serious it all could have been. There are over 100 different types of brain tumours, and we need cures for all of them. I’m lucky, I survived. But so many children and adults don’t, like my Uncle Tim.

“That’s why I’m doing the 25.5-mile Walk the Test Way Challenge on 28 September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. I want to raise awareness about how devastating brain tumours can be and help fund research that will save lives.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

Letty Greenfield, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Esme is an inspiration. To take on such a huge physical challenge not once, but three times, and all before turning 20, shows incredible strength and compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her determination to raise awareness and funds in memory of her uncle and in light of her own journey is exactly what the Walk of Hope is all about. Every step Esme takes brings us closer to a future where brain tumours are no longer a devastating diagnosis.”

Esme Smith is taking on a 25.5 mile charity walk to raise money for Brain Tumour Research after being diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was 10. Pictured: Esme's uncle, Tim (left) and Esme with her mum, Sally (right) | Esme Smith

Esme added: “Uncle Tim was a huge part of our family, and his loss is still felt every day. I will be thinking of him and others when I take on the challenge.