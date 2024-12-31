Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Accident & Emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital is feeling the strain as the NHS Trust apologises for not providing everyone with the “experience we want to deliver”.

The new A&E department at QA Hospital opened on November 26. | Sarah Standing

The department has been open for just over a month and with flu season in full swing, it has seen an influx of patients with some saying they have had to wait in chairs for over 24 hours. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust have apologised and pointed toward a “significant increase” in patients coming to the department compared to this time last year.

One person who contacted The News advised how there were no beds available when their mum was taken to the department and “people were in chairs for over 24 hours”. Old wards were also reportedly re-opened to help relieve the strain.

It was a similar experience for Brenda Bonathan, 80, a retired accountant from Horndean. She has complex health problems including heart failure and COPD. The week before Christmas she experienced breathlessness and discomfort in her chest and was convinced by paramedics and her husband to go to A&E for further tests.

Brenda said: “The paramedics helped me to the door and when we got in the place was packed full. All the seats were crammed up close together so when you put your arm down on the armrest you were touching the person next to you. That didn't seem ideal, especially with flu going round and people still getting covid.”

Having been given an ECG, a few hours into her wait an announcement was made. She said: “Someone came in to the waiting room and asked for peoples’ attention. They asked everybody who is not a patient to get up from the seat and let patients sit down.

“They then asked for relatives to leave as the department was full. She said the wait time was six to seven hours before you see anybody, and when you do see somebody, you may be treated in your seat because we have no beds left.”

Brenda decided to discharge herself, concerned that she may catch something if she had to wait seven hours in the waiting room. One thing Brenda wanted to emphasise was that she no complaints about the staff who she described as “brilliant”.

PHU have pointed to an increase in demand, including patients with flu and norovirus, as the reason why there have been longer wait times recently.

Steve Mathieu, medical director at PHU NHS Trust, said: “Our new Emergency Department enables us to provide more care spaces which include the option for chairs where patients may not require a bed. As part of our plans for winter we continuously evaluate how we can best use our existing clinical space differently at times of high demand.

“Over the past two weeks, the department has seen 30 to 60 extra patients per day when compared to this time last year. This is a significant increase for our teams, and we are sorry that not everyone has had the experience we want to deliver.

“We are also seeing more patients with flu and norovirus, which impacts our ability to quickly identify appropriate bed spaces for patients requiring admission. Our communities can help by not coming to the hospital if you have symptoms of norovirus and supporting loved ones ready to go home, so we can free up beds quicker for those who need them.

“We are doing what we can to reduce delays within the hospital and with our partners but continue to ask for your help in keeping the Emergency Department free for emergencies.”

Information on where to go if you need urgent medical help can be found on www.porthosp.nhs.uk/knowwheretogo